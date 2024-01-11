Mesa 24.0 Feature Development Ends With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Features
Mesa 24.0 feature development has concluded for this quarterly feature update to this set of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers most notably for AMD Radeon and Intel graphics on Linux but also an increasing number of smaller drivers, like for Apple Silicon, the NVK / Nouveau drivers, Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, and more.
Eric Engestrom with Igalia has again stepped up to manage the Mesa 24.0 release. With Eric's great release management, Mesa 24.0 should be out in February after the weekly release candidates have concluded following all blocker bugs being cleared.
Mesa 24.0 brings many improvements to the open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver (NVK), many improvements to the RADV driver especially for ray-tracing performance, the Asahi OpenGL driver for Apple Silicon hardware continues improving, various Intel ANV/Iris driver enhancements, the new PowerVR Vulkan driver "PVR" is added, the Microsoft D3D12 driver has OpenGL 4.6 support, and many other improvements that I've covered across dozens of Mesa 24.0 articles on Phoronix.
The official Mesa 24.0 release notes currently sum up the new features as:
VK_EXT_image_compression_control on RADV
VK_EXT_device_fault on RADV
OpenGL 3.3 on Asahi
Geometry shaders on Asahi
GL_ARB_texture_cube_map_array on Asahi
GL_ARB_clip_control on Asahi
GL_ARB_timer_query on Asahi
GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query on Asahi
GL_ARB_base_instance on Asahi
OpenGL 4.6 (up from 4.2) on d3d12
VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one on RADV
GL_ARB_shader_texture_image_samples on Asahi
GL_ARB_indirect_parameters on Asahi
GL_ARB_viewport_array on Asahi
GL_ARB_fragment_layer_viewport on Asahi
GL_ARB_cull_distance on Asahi
GL_ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query on Asahi
VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps on RADV
VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor on RADV
VK_KHR_maintenance6 on RADV
VK_KHR_ray_tracing_position_fetch on RADV
EGL_EXT_query_reset_notification_strategy
Mesa 24.0 is now branched with Mesa 24.1-devel being the version on Git main for release in Q2. The Mesa 24.0 branch is created and the first Mesa 24.0 release candidate should be issued soon.
