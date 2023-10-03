Mesa 23.3 Will Enable More Efficient MSAA Anti-Aliasing Use With Radeon RDNA3 GPUs

3 October 2023
Adding to the list of notable features coming with Mesa 23.3 later this quarter is enabling delta color compression (DCC) for multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) images on AMD RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors.

Enabling DCC for MSAA images on Mesa 23.3 with RADV is a big efficiency win for the latest generation RDNA3 graphics processors. This feature has sadly been lacking until this point for GFX11/RDNA3 and in turn wasted video memory bandwidth and also impacted the GPU power consumption.

Now enabling DCC for MSAA images on the newest GPUs closes this bug report opened seven months ago over excessive power consumption and lower performance for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when using the RADV Vulkan driver with a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

Radeon RX 7900 series


This merge request by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset gets the DCC support for MSAA images enabled. This should help improve video memory bandwidth efficiency and in some games like Portal 2 with DXVK-Native should also further enhance the overall performance.

This optimization also comes just days after Mesa 23.3 restored DCC with mipmaps for GFX11 too.
