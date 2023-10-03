Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.3 Will Enable More Efficient MSAA Anti-Aliasing Use With Radeon RDNA3 GPUs
Enabling DCC for MSAA images on Mesa 23.3 with RADV is a big efficiency win for the latest generation RDNA3 graphics processors. This feature has sadly been lacking until this point for GFX11/RDNA3 and in turn wasted video memory bandwidth and also impacted the GPU power consumption.
Now enabling DCC for MSAA images on the newest GPUs closes this bug report opened seven months ago over excessive power consumption and lower performance for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when using the RADV Vulkan driver with a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.
This merge request by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset gets the DCC support for MSAA images enabled. This should help improve video memory bandwidth efficiency and in some games like Portal 2 with DXVK-Native should also further enhance the overall performance.
This optimization also comes just days after Mesa 23.3 restored DCC with mipmaps for GFX11 too.