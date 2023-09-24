Mesa 23.3 Restores DCC With Mipmaps Performance Optimization For AMD RDNA3 GPUs
Prolific RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset with Valve's Linux graphics driver team has re-enabled Delta Color Compression (DCC) with mipmaps for AMD GFX11 (RDNA3) hardware for the Mesa 23.3 release.
DCC with mimaps had been disabled in the RADV driver for the latest-generation AMD Radeon graphics hardware. This was done some time ago but the underlying issues have since been resolved for about a half-year. With no problems occurring anymore for games like Hogwarts Legacy, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sonic Frontiers, Mesa 23.3 is going ahead to re-enable delta color compression with mipmaps for GFX11.
No performance numbers were provided as part of the merge request, besides Pitoiset ending the MR with, "More DCC perf!"
Mesa 23.3 is shaping up to be another great quarterly update to the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers and should debut as stable around the end of November.
