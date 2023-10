Mesa 23.3 Restores DCC With Mipmaps Performance Optimization For AMD RDNA3 GPUs

Prolific RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset with Valve's Linux graphics driver team has re-enabled Delta Color Compression (DCC) with mipmaps for AMD GFX11 (RDNA3) hardware for the Mesa 23.3 release.DCC with mimaps had been disabled in the RADV driver for the latest-generation AMD Radeon graphics hardware. This was done some time ago but the underlying issues have since been resolved for about a half-year. With no problems occurring anymore for games like Hogwarts Legacy, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sonic Frontiers, Mesa 23.3 is going ahead to re-enable delta color compression with mipmaps for GFX11.

No performance numbers were provided as part of the merge request , besides Pitoiset ending the MR with, "More DCC perf!" Mesa 23.3 is shaping up to be another great quarterly update to the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers and should debut as stable around the end of November.