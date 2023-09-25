Mesa 23.2 Will Try To Release This Week
The much-delayed Mesa 23.2 will try to make it out this week with Mesa 23.2-rc4 having been issued on Sunday.
Following a five week hiatus Mesa 23.2-rc3 debuted back on 5 September and with hopes of getting the next release candidate out that week. Nearly three weeks later Mesa 23.2-rc4 is now available and the official 23.2 release will try to be pushed over the finish line this week. But it might not contain all of the desired back-ported fixes in time.
Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker commented in the 23.2-rc4 announcement:
"I'd like to announce mesa 23.2.0-rc4, which will hopefully be the last release candidate for the 23.2 series. The goal is that this Wednesday we'll have a final release, which will be tagged 23.2.1 due to an accidental 23.2.0 tag that was created earlier. I will be pulling more patches over the next couple of days, as well as contacting authors whos patches don't apply cleanly. It is likely that not every staged patch will end up in the first release and will not make it till 23.2.2. I'm opened to either having a short cycle (with 23.2.2 next week), or if you want to make sure they end up in this release let me know on IRC."
Mesa 23.2 brings many new features while feature work on it ended back in July. Already in a few weeks the Mesa 23.3 branching and release candidates will be getting underway for the Q4 release.
So with a bit of luck Mesa 23.2 -- as Mesa 23.2.1 -- will be released this Wednesday.
1 Comment