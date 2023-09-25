Mesa 23.2 Will Try To Release This Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 September 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
The much-delayed Mesa 23.2 will try to make it out this week with Mesa 23.2-rc4 having been issued on Sunday.

Following a five week hiatus Mesa 23.2-rc3 debuted back on 5 September and with hopes of getting the next release candidate out that week. Nearly three weeks later Mesa 23.2-rc4 is now available and the official 23.2 release will try to be pushed over the finish line this week. But it might not contain all of the desired back-ported fixes in time.

Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker commented in the 23.2-rc4 announcement:
"I'd like to announce mesa 23.2.0-rc4, which will hopefully be the last release candidate for the 23.2 series. The goal is that this Wednesday we'll have a final release, which will be tagged 23.2.1 due to an accidental 23.2.0 tag that was created earlier. I will be pulling more patches over the next couple of days, as well as contacting authors whos patches don't apply cleanly. It is likely that not every staged patch will end up in the first release and will not make it till 23.2.2. I'm opened to either having a short cycle (with 23.2.2 next week), or if you want to make sure they end up in this release let me know on IRC."

Mesa 23.2 brings many new features while feature work on it ended back in July. Already in a few weeks the Mesa 23.3 branching and release candidates will be getting underway for the Q4 release.

So with a bit of luck Mesa 23.2 -- as Mesa 23.2.1 -- will be released this Wednesday.
1 Comment
Related News
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Mesa 23.1.8 Released While Waiting On Mesa 23.2
Mesa 23.3 Lands Optional Support For Allowing Game Tearing On Wayland
RADV Ray-Tracing Monolithic Pipelines Support Merged For Better Performance
Mesa 23.3 Fixes Zink Rendering For X.Org/XWayland GLAMOR
TURNIP Vulkan Driver Lands Initial Support For Adreno A730/A740 GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options
Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10
Fedora 40 Eyes Dropping GNOME X11 Session Support
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator