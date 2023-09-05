Mesa 23.2-rc3 Released After Five Week Hiatus

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 September 2023 at 01:56 PM EDT.
Mesa 23.2 was supposed to have been released by now following a series of weekly release candidates that started in mid-July when feature work ended. After a five week hiatus, Mesa 23.2-rc3 is now available for testing.

Mesa 23.2-rc3 was finally released today with a wide variety of bug fixes that were marked for back-porting over the past month and a half. Given the time there are dozens of patches in this RC3 release affecting Zink, NIR, the Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, and various other fixes throughout.

More release candidates are expected with the possibility of trying to get the next RCs out sooner so that Mesa 23.2 stable will hopefully be ready to ship still this month.

The list of many fixes in Mesa 23.2-rc3 can be found via today's release announcement. See this earlier article for a look at some of the new features coming with this quarterly Mesa graphics driver update.

Hopefully Mesa 23.2.0 stable will be out still in time for shipping in the H2'2023 Linux distribution releases.
