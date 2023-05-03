Mesa 23.1 Inches Closer To Release With RC4 Released

Mesa 23.1 will likely be released in the next week or two while out today is Mesa 23.1-RC4 to facilitate more last minute testing by Linux gamers and other stakeholders for this set of open-source OpenGL / Vulkan / video acceleration drivers.

Mesa 23.1 as this quarter's feature release is set to provide RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL support, RADV enabling Graphics Pipeline Libraries (GPL) support, initial AMD GFX940 support, numerous Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Intel Meteor Lake graphics IDs have been added, initial LoongArch CPU support. Intel Vulkan Video support, Intel compute-based transcoding to DXT5, shader disk cache for the Asahi Gallium3D, many new Microsoft Dozen "Dzn" features, and a whole lot more that has come about over the past three months and covered in dozens of Phoronix articles.


Mesa 23.1-rc4 meanwhile has back-ported a number of Radeon RADV fixes, the Intel iris gallium3D driver now allows the shared scanout buffer to be placed in sMEM, a few other Intel driver fixes, the usual assortment of Zink OpenGL on Vulkan fixes, fixing MSAA resolves on Android, and other random fixes.

The list of Mesa 23.1-rc4 changes for the week can be found via today's release announcement by this quarter's release manager Eric Engestrom. Barring Mesa 23.1.0 from being ready next week, Mesa 23.1-rc5 will otherwise be issued next week with the weekly release candidates rolling on until there are no blocker bugs remaining.
