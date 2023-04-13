Mesa 23.1 Branched With Many New Radeon, Intel & Zink Graphics Driver Features

The Mesa 23.1 graphics driver code is now branched that marks an end to this quarter's feature development. Mesa 23.2-devel is now open on Git main in beginning work towards the Q3'2023 open-source user-space graphics driver stack feature release.Mesa 23.1 brings a host of new features including RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL support, RADV enabling Graphics Pipeline Libraries (GPL) support, initial AMD GFX940 support, numerous Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Intel Meteor Lake graphics IDs have been added, initial LoongArch CPU support. Intel Vulkan Video support, Intel compute-based transcoding to DXT5, shader disk cache for the Asahi Gallium3D, and many new Microsoft Dozen "Dzn" features.

As with most mesa feature releases, a bulk of the improvements benefit the open-source AMD Radeon (RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan) and Intel (ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D) drivers while there is also a healthy amount of work going into Zink, Freedreno, Panfrost, and others too.Eric Engestrom is managing the Mesa 23.1 release series so it stands good chances of being released punctually. The Mesa 23.1-rc1 release should be out soon followed by weekly release candidates until the Mesa 23.1.0 release is ready, likely sometime in May.