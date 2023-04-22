Mesa 23.0.3 Released With Another Batch Of Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel on 22 April 2023
Mesa 23.0.3 was released on Friday as the newest stable release for this collection of open-source user-space GPU driver components.

While Mesa 23.1 is currently working towards a release in May, for the time being Mesa 23.0 remains the latest-and-greatest stable series.

With Mesa 23.0.3 is another batch of largely random and widespread fixes to the different driver components. This bi-weekly Mesa 23.0 point release has fixes from Microsoft Dzn to the usual assortment of Intel and AMD Radeon driver fixes, even some older R600g fixes, and then fixes to other areas like Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan to smaller drivers like Lavapipe and Etnaviv.

The fixes in Mesa 23.0.3 aren't particularly exciting but some of the RADV fixes for those with newer Radeon GPUs may be useful for Linux gamers.

The full list of Mesa 23.0.3 fixes can be found via the release announcement.
