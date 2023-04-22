Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 23.0.3 Released With Another Batch Of Fixes
While Mesa 23.1 is currently working towards a release in May, for the time being Mesa 23.0 remains the latest-and-greatest stable series.
With Mesa 23.0.3 is another batch of largely random and widespread fixes to the different driver components. This bi-weekly Mesa 23.0 point release has fixes from Microsoft Dzn to the usual assortment of Intel and AMD Radeon driver fixes, even some older R600g fixes, and then fixes to other areas like Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan to smaller drivers like Lavapipe and Etnaviv.
The fixes in Mesa 23.0.3 aren't particularly exciting but some of the RADV fixes for those with newer Radeon GPUs may be useful for Linux gamers.
The full list of Mesa 23.0.3 fixes can be found via the release announcement.