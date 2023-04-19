Mesa 23.1-rc2 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes

Eric Engestrom has released Mesa 23.1-rc2 right on time as the newest weekly test candidate for Mesa 23.1 as this quarter's feature update to this set of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan graphics drivers.Mesa 23.1-rc2 has a week's worth of initial fixes for 23.1 following the feature freeze and code branching last week. Among the fixes found in Mesa 23.1-rc2 are many Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan items being resolved, the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver now allocating zeroed out buffer objects for shared resources to avoid potential leaks of garbage, several RADV graphics driver fixes, and various other random fixes throughout to core Mesa and the other smaller drivers.The list of the fifty patches making up the Mesa 23.1-rc2 release can be found via the release announcement



The Mesa changes continue to be quite heavy on the Radeon/RADV side thanks to AMD as well as Valve, Red Hat, and other contributors.

Weekly release candidates of Mesa 23.1 will continue until the stable release is ready to ship, which should be at some point in May. Mesa 23.1 is introducing many new features including RadeonSI Rusticl OpenCL support, RADV enabling Graphics Pipeline Libraries (GPL) support, initial AMD GFX940 support, numerous Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan enhancements, Intel Meteor Lake graphics IDs have been added, initial LoongArch CPU support. Intel Vulkan Video support, Intel compute-based transcoding to DXT5, shader disk cache for the Asahi Gallium3D, and many new Microsoft Dozen "Dzn" features.