Mesa 22.2-rc3 Released With Many Fixes To TURNIP Vulkan, D3D9 Frontend

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 August 2022 at 05:32 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
The third weekly release candidate of Mesa 22.2 is now available for testing ahead of the stable debut in the coming weeks.

Mesa 22.2 has many new features and improvements including better support for Intel Arc Graphics, new RADV extensions, AMD RDNA3 enablement work, continued Zink enhancements, and much more as outlined in that aforelinked article.

Over the past week for Mesa 22.2-rc3 there have been quite a number of fixes to TURNIP, the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics that is worked on by Google and many of the same Freedreno OpenGL drivers. TURNIP continues moving along nicely for open-source Vulkan support on Qualcomm Adreno hardware and pairs with the MSM DRM kernel driver.

In addition to the TURNIP churn, Mesa 22.2-rc3 has a number of fixes too affecting Gallium3D's Nine, the Direct3D 9 front-end for Gallium3D. Various fixes there by Axel Davy continue advancing that support.

Other Mesa 22.2-rc3 changes are scattered about including EGL/WGL fixes from Microsoft, a few Radeon driver fixes, some core Mesa fixes, and other random fixes.

See the release announcement for the full list of Mesa 22.2-rc3 changes.

Mesa 22.2 should be released later this month or in early September depending upon how the situation plays out with blocker bugs and any other release delays. Mesa 22.2 should be the version shipping out-of-the-box on the likes of Ubuntu 22.10 and Fedora 37.
2 Comments
Related News
Zink Squeezes Some More Performance Optimizations In Mesa 22.2 For OpenGL On Vulkan
Mesa 22.2-rc2 Released With Many Fixes - Heavy On Zink
Mesa 22.2-rc1 Released With AMD RDNA3 & Intel Alchemist Primed, Vulkan Additions
Mesa's Radeon R600g Driver Adds NIR Support For Pre-Evergreen GPUs
Turnip Vulkan Driver Now Works With Zink For OpenGL 4.6, Approaching Vulkan 1.3
Adreno 619 Support Added To Mesa - Enables Fairphone 4 GPU Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes
Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement