Mesa 22.2-rc3 Released With Many Fixes To TURNIP Vulkan, D3D9 Frontend
The third weekly release candidate of Mesa 22.2 is now available for testing ahead of the stable debut in the coming weeks.
Mesa 22.2 has many new features and improvements including better support for Intel Arc Graphics, new RADV extensions, AMD RDNA3 enablement work, continued Zink enhancements, and much more as outlined in that aforelinked article.
Over the past week for Mesa 22.2-rc3 there have been quite a number of fixes to TURNIP, the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics that is worked on by Google and many of the same Freedreno OpenGL drivers. TURNIP continues moving along nicely for open-source Vulkan support on Qualcomm Adreno hardware and pairs with the MSM DRM kernel driver.
In addition to the TURNIP churn, Mesa 22.2-rc3 has a number of fixes too affecting Gallium3D's Nine, the Direct3D 9 front-end for Gallium3D. Various fixes there by Axel Davy continue advancing that support.
Other Mesa 22.2-rc3 changes are scattered about including EGL/WGL fixes from Microsoft, a few Radeon driver fixes, some core Mesa fixes, and other random fixes.
See the release announcement for the full list of Mesa 22.2-rc3 changes.
Mesa 22.2 should be released later this month or in early September depending upon how the situation plays out with blocker bugs and any other release delays. Mesa 22.2 should be the version shipping out-of-the-box on the likes of Ubuntu 22.10 and Fedora 37.
