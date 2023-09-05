Manjaro 23.0 Released With GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27 & Xfce 4.18 Desktop Options
Manjaro 23.0 "Uranos" has been released as the latest version of this desktop-focused Linux distribution built atop Arch Linux.
With the roll-out of Manjaro 23.0 there are updates to the three major desktop spins available: GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27, and Xfce 4.18. All of the latest upstream desktop enhancements can be found packaged up for the Manjaro 23 milestone.
Under the hood Manjaro 23.0 is running on the newly released Linux 6.5 kernel for providing the best possible hardware support and experience, which also means the likes of the AMD P-State driver is used by default on modern Ryzen systems. The Linux 6.1 LTS and Linux 5.15 LTS kernel options do remain available on Manjaro for those who need to stick to running an older kernel version.
Along with the updated desktops and kernels there is also a wealth of other package upgrades for rounding out Manjaro 23.0. Downloads and more details on today's Manjaro 23.0 release via the Manjaro.org announcement.
