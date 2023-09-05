Manjaro 23.0 Released With GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27 & Xfce 4.18 Desktop Options

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 September 2023 at 05:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Manjaro 23.0 "Uranos" has been released as the latest version of this desktop-focused Linux distribution built atop Arch Linux.

With the roll-out of Manjaro 23.0 there are updates to the three major desktop spins available: GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27, and Xfce 4.18. All of the latest upstream desktop enhancements can be found packaged up for the Manjaro 23 milestone.

Official Manjaro image flavors


Under the hood Manjaro 23.0 is running on the newly released Linux 6.5 kernel for providing the best possible hardware support and experience, which also means the likes of the AMD P-State driver is used by default on modern Ryzen systems. The Linux 6.1 LTS and Linux 5.15 LTS kernel options do remain available on Manjaro for those who need to stick to running an older kernel version.

Along with the updated desktops and kernels there is also a wealth of other package upgrades for rounding out Manjaro 23.0. Downloads and more details on today's Manjaro 23.0 release via the Manjaro.org announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Armbian 23.08 Released With Work-In-Progress ThinkPad X13s Support, New SBCs
Linux From Scratch 12.0 Published For Rolling Your Own Linux Build
CentOS ISA SIG Experimenting With New x86-64 Baseline For Better Performance
An Automated Gentoo Linux System Updater Developed Via GSoC
Mageia 9 Released With SQLite-Based RPM Package Database, Zstd Compressed Images
OpenMandriva ROME 23.08 Brings KDE Plasma 6 TP Option, Continues With AMD Zen Spin
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
Firefox 117 Available With Local Automated Translation Support
XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over