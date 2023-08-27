Mageia 9 Released With SQLite-Based RPM Package Database, Zstd Compressed Images

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

While the release cycle dragged on for several extra months, available this weekend is the release of Mageia 9 for this Linux distribution long ago derived from Mandriva that in turn was an evolution going back to the glorious Mandrake days. Mageia 9 is a nice update pulling in many package updates along with other fundamental changes like shifting to SQLite for its RPM package database.Powering Mageia 9 is the KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop by default, the latest Linux 6.4 kernel is powering the system, Mesa 23.1 provides fresh open-source GPU driver support, SQLite has replaced libdb for the RPM DB, the size of the minimal install has been further reduced, stage 1 images are now compressed with Zstd rather than Gzip, the Mageia rescue system has been enhanced, and many other changes abound.