Lutris 0.5.17 Game Manager Brings Bug Fixes, Library Syncing & New Runners

A new release of Lutris is now available, the open-source game manager that's popular with Linux gamers and enthusiasts for managing games from Steam, GOG, a number of retro game consoles and emulators, and other sources from one convenient UI.

Lutris 0.5.17 introduces new runners for Vita3k (a PS Vita emulator) and Supermodel (a Sega Model 3 Arcade Emulator). Version 0.5.17 also brings experimental support for UMU to allow running games with Proton and Vessel as Lutris has dropped support for Proton without using UMU.

Lutris 0.5.17 also rolls out three "critical" bug fixes, support for library syncing to Lutris.net to ease the gaming experience across multiple devices, an improved GPU selector, improved error dialogs, and a number of other enhancements to this Python-written open-source game manager.

Downloads and more details on the Lutris 0.5.17 game manager changes via GitHub.
