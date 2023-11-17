Louvre Is A New C++ Library Helping To Build Wayland Compositors

While the KDE Plasma and GNOME Shell desktops are running on Wayland well, there are still many smaller desktops that haven't yet been ported over to Wayland or still in the early stages. There's also no shortage of passionate open-source developers toying around with their own desktops / compositors. Louvre is now the latest library out there like WLROOTS and libweston aiming to help develop Wayland compositors.

Louvre is self-described as a "a high-performance C++ library designed for building Wayland compositors with a strong emphasis on ease of development." Louvre tries to simplify the process by handling much of the low-level responsibilities.

Louvre example


Among the features of Louvre are multi-GPU and multi-session support, single / double / triple buffering, persistent clipboard support, and supporting modern Wayland protocols like XDG-Shell / XDG Decoration / DMA-BUF and more.

Tests by the Louvre developer also report that it can render more efficiently on the CPU and GPU than compositors like Sway and Weston. Some of the features though still being worked on by Louvre are XWayland integration, viewporter, touch events, and more.

Those wishing to learn more about this Louvre Wayland library can do so via GitHub.
