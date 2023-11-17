Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Louvre Is A New C++ Library Helping To Build Wayland Compositors
Louvre is self-described as a "a high-performance C++ library designed for building Wayland compositors with a strong emphasis on ease of development." Louvre tries to simplify the process by handling much of the low-level responsibilities.
Among the features of Louvre are multi-GPU and multi-session support, single / double / triple buffering, persistent clipboard support, and supporting modern Wayland protocols like XDG-Shell / XDG Decoration / DMA-BUF and more.
Tests by the Louvre developer also report that it can render more efficiently on the CPU and GPU than compositors like Sway and Weston. Some of the features though still being worked on by Louvre are XWayland integration, viewporter, touch events, and more.
Those wishing to learn more about this Louvre Wayland library can do so via GitHub.