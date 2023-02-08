Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
LoongArch Linux Patches Enable KVM Virtualization
Sent out on Tuesday were the initial 24 patches for getting KVM LoongArch support started. Loongson engineer Tianrui Zhao explained in the patch series:
"This series adds KVM LoongArch support. Loongson 3A5000 supports hardware assisted virtualization. With cpu virtualization, there are separate hw-supported user mode and kernel mode in guest mode. With memory virtualization, there are two-level hw mmu table for guest mode and host mode. Also there is separate hw cpu timer with consant frequency in guest mode, so that vm can migrate between hosts with different freq. Currently, we are able to boot LoongArch Linux Guests.
Few key aspects of KVM LoongArch added by this series are:
1. Enable kvm hardware function when kvm module is loaded.
2. Implement VM and vcpu related ioctl interface such as vcpu create, vcpu run etc. GET_ONE_REG/SET_ONE_REG ioctl commands are use to get general registers one by one; KVM_GET_CSRS can be used to get system registers with batch mode similar with KVM_GET_MSRS in x86.
3. Hardware access about MMU, timer and csr are emulated in kernel.
4. Hardwares such as mmio and iocsr device are emulated in user space such as APIC, IPI, pci devices etc."
Along with these LoongArch KVM patches now under review, Loongson is also maintaining a fork of QEMU for the moment with their LoongArch support there as well as a modified TianoCore UEFI BIOS for booting.
More details on the LoongArch KVM support via the v1 patch series.