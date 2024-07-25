VMware Hypercall API Makes It Into Linux 6.11 For Basis To Allow Confidential Computing

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 25 July 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
When it comes to virtualization with the Linux 6.11 kernel, in addition to the latest AMD SEV-SNP code making it upstream, for those making use of VMware virtualization products their initial "VMware Hypercall" API has been merged.

The VMware Hypercall API improves upon the VMware guest / virtual device interface in a more CPU architecture independent manner. The VMware Hypercall API was devised in part to better support CPU features such as around confidential computing with technologies like Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) and AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV).

The VMware Hypercall API introduction was submitted last week and merged for Linux 6.11. It's simply summed up there as:
"Add a unified VMware hypercall API layer which should be used by all callers instead of them doing homegrown solutions. This will provide for adding API support for confidential computing solutions like TDX"

Up to this point VMware hypercall inovations were spread throughput the kernel and relying on inline Assembly code. With this new VMware Hypercall API layer, things are more unified and better supporting functionality around memory encryption and confidential computing.
Add A Comment
Related News
Initial AMD SEV-SNP KVM Guest VM Support Merged Into Linux 6.11
LXD 6.1 Released With Automatic Core Pinning Load Balancing, Fixes Hosts With 64+ CPU Cores
Cloud Hypervisor 40 Released With Better Boot Time Performance
VMware Hypercall API To Likely Land In Linux 6.11
VirtIO Improvements Ready For Linux 6.10
Linux 6.10 KVM Does More Prepping For Intel TDX
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer
Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6