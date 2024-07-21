Initial AMD SEV-SNP KVM Guest VM Support Merged Into Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 21 July 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates for Linux 6.11 have been merged and it's a very exciting one for AMD EPYC servers with SEV-SNP guest VM support finally being in the mainline kernel.

Separately, merged for Linux 6.11 last week was support for running the kernel in a SEV-SMP guest via SVSM as the Secure VM Service Module. Hitting Linux 6.11 Git this weekend meanwhile was the SEV-SNP guest support in the KVM side code.

The KVM guest support with Secure Encrypted Virtualization Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) is very exciting with AMD long having maintained it out-of-tree while working through the lengthy review process across a number of revisions to get the code into shape for the mainline kernel.

AMD EPYC CPUs


Long story short, Linux 6.11 is a great kernel upgrade for those making use of virtualization on EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors and newer. The KVM pull requests sums up the initial AMD SEV-SNP guest VM support as:
"Base support for running SEV-SNP guests. API-wise, this includes a new KVM_X86_SNP_VM type, encrypting/measure the initial image into guest memory, and finalizing it before launching it. Internally, there are some gmem/mmu hooks needed to prepare gmem-allocated pages before mapping them into guest private memory ranges

This includes basic support for attestation guest requests, enough to say that KVM supports the GHCB 2.0 specification

There is no support yet for loading into the firmware those signing keys to be used for attestation requests, and therefore no need yet for the host to provide certificate data for those keys.

To support fetching certificate data from userspace, a new KVM exit type will be needed to handle fetching the certificate from userspace.

An attempt to define a new KVM_EXIT_COCO / KVM_EXIT_COCO_REQ_CERTS exit type to handle this was introduced in v1 of this patchset, but is still being discussed by community, so for now this patchset only implements a stub version of SNP Extended Guest Requests that does not provide certificate data"

So look for more improvements still over forthcoming kernel cycles.

Linux 6.11 KVM also adds ARM infrastructure for shadow stage-2 MMUs, fixes for x86 Xen emulation, NUMA-aware per-CPU save area allocations on AMD, enables halt poll shrinking by default, and various other improvements. See this Git merge for more details on the Linux 6.11 KVM feature updates.
1 Comment
Related News
LXD 6.1 Released With Automatic Core Pinning Load Balancing, Fixes Hosts With 64+ CPU Cores
Cloud Hypervisor 40 Released With Better Boot Time Performance
VMware Hypercall API To Likely Land In Linux 6.11
VirtIO Improvements Ready For Linux 6.10
Linux 6.10 KVM Does More Prepping For Intel TDX
Mesa's Venus Vulkan Driver Updated To Allow QEMU Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs