Cloud Hypervisor 40 Released With Better Boot Time Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 21 June 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT.
Cloud Hypervisor 40.0 is out today for this open-source Rust-written VMM that started off as an Intel software project and evolved into a multi-vendor initiative with backing from the likes of Microsoft, Arm, AMD, and others for a cloud-focused, security-critical virtualization hypervisor.

Today's Cloud Hypervisor 40.0 release brings support for restoring file descriptor backed network devices, boot time performance has improved, L1 cache details are more often correctly propagated to the guest VMs, the default topology for guests now uses multiple cores rather than sockets, and various bug fixes. Among the boot time performance work in Cloud Hypervisor 40 is when having multiple cores to avoid CPUID instructions for setting the LAPIC ID and another optimization by seeding the kernel file descriptor table.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Downloads and more details on Cloud Hypervisor 40.0 via GitHub. Intel, Microsoft, Rivos, Tencent, and Bytedance were among the companies contributing code to Cloud Hypervisor 40.
