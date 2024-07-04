Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 July 2024 at 03:48 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
It's been nearly one decade since Intel began working on 5-level paging support for the Linux kernel to allow for greater virtual and physical address space with expanding memory sizes. The 5-level paging kernel-side bits were upstreamed back in Linux 4.12 in 2017 and enabled by default since 2019 with Linux 5.5. Intel CPUs for a while (since Ice Lake) have supported 5-level paging and AMD CPUs too since Zen 4. The Linux kernel may move to unconditionally enabling 5-level paging support for x86_64 kernel builds.

Intel is moving along to unconditionally enable 5-level paging support within the Linux kernel. This is about extending the virtual address size from 48 to 57 bits to allow up to 128PB of virtual memory.

DDR5 server memory modules


This patch series sent out recently by Intel engineer Kirill Shutemov aims to remove the "CONFIG_X86_5LEVEL" Kconfig build-time option and simply have 5-level paging always enabled for new x86_64 kernel builds.
"Both Intel and AMD CPUs support 5-level paging, which is expected to become more widely adopted in the future.

Remove CONFIG_X86_5LEVEL.

In preparation to that remove CONFIG_DYNAMIC_MEMORY_LAYOUT and make SPARSEMEM_VMEMMAP the only memory model."

In practice this doesn't mean a whole lot with most Linux distribution vendor kernels shipping with CONFIG_X86_5LEVEL enabled, but it's one less knob and a sign of the times with catering more of the upstream kernel to modern hardware needs.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Linux 6.10-rc6 Arrives As A "Fairly Calm" Release
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
Linux 6.10-rc5 Released With This Kernel Cycle Looking Good So Far
Red Hat Proposes Queue PerCPU Work "QPW" For Better Handling Per-CPU Work On RT Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July
Linux Fixing A Major Performance Issue For Intel Hybrid Systems With Buggy Firmware
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version