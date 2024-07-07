Linux Mint 22 Aims To Be Out This Month After Fixing Many Bugs
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22 aims for release this month after a busier than usual period of bug fixing.
Last week Linux Mint 22 entered beta for this updated Linux desktop OS now built atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Beta testing of Linux Mint 22 has been going well but there have been more bugs than usual. Typically it's about two weeks between a Linux Mint beta and the stable release, but this time may be slightly longer due to the increase in bug reports. But in any event it looks like Linux Mint 22 stable is still tracking for a July release.
Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre in a brief status update as part of their monthly news explained:
"Linux Mint 22 looks like a solid base for the future, but there are many bugs in this BETA. Some of the issues are important (apparmor security changes leading to application crashes, HW acceleration playback libs making Xorg crash, Flatpak/mintinstall issues…etc.) so we’re really happy to get this feedback before the stable release. We’re fixing them bit by bit and sending updates as we go along. It’s exciting, the release gets better every day, but it takes time.
It’s hard to give a precise ETA for the Stable release. We will release this month, but this BETA phase will take longer than the traditional 2 weeks."
Linux Mint 22 pulls in all of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages plus has updated Cinnamon desktop packages and more. With Linux Mint these days just jumping between Ubuntu LTS versions, this also means many other changes found in the interim (non-LTS) Ubuntu releases like having PipeWire by default and more. So with some luck, look for Linux Mint 22 debuting later this month.
