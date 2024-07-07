Linux Mint 22 Aims To Be Out This Month After Fixing Many Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 July 2024 at 08:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22 aims for release this month after a busier than usual period of bug fixing.

Last week Linux Mint 22 entered beta for this updated Linux desktop OS now built atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Beta testing of Linux Mint 22 has been going well but there have been more bugs than usual. Typically it's about two weeks between a Linux Mint beta and the stable release, but this time may be slightly longer due to the increase in bug reports. But in any event it looks like Linux Mint 22 stable is still tracking for a July release.

Linux Mint 22 beta official screenshot


Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre in a brief status update as part of their monthly news explained:
"Linux Mint 22 looks like a solid base for the future, but there are many bugs in this BETA. Some of the issues are important (apparmor security changes leading to application crashes, HW acceleration playback libs making Xorg crash, Flatpak/mintinstall issues…etc.) so we’re really happy to get this feedback before the stable release. We’re fixing them bit by bit and sending updates as we go along. It’s exciting, the release gets better every day, but it takes time.

It’s hard to give a precise ETA for the Stable release. We will release this month, but this BETA phase will take longer than the traditional 2 weeks."

Linux Mint 22 pulls in all of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages plus has updated Cinnamon desktop packages and more. With Linux Mint these days just jumping between Ubuntu LTS versions, this also means many other changes found in the interim (non-LTS) Ubuntu releases like having PipeWire by default and more. So with some luck, look for Linux Mint 22 debuting later this month.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 RC Switches To KDE Plasma 6, Packages Proton
CentOS Stream 10 Taking Shape, Fedora-Flavored Kernels From Kmods SIG
Debian GNU/Hurd Adds Experimental 32-bit SMP Kernel & Rust Compiler
Redox OS Doubles The Performance Of Its File-System & I/O Drivers
Linux Mint 22 Enters Beta, Built Atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS Restores ARM Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Fedora 41 Looks To Finally Say Goodbye To Python 2.7