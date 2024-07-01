Linux Mint 22 Enters Beta, Built Atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint has kicked off the start of July by releasing the beta of Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" as the next iteration of their desktop distribution built atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and with plans to support it until 2029.Linux Mint 22 is to be the next major release of this desktop Linux distribution that transitions from an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base.In addition to the underlying Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package updates, Linux Mint 22 is bringing better language/localization support, PipeWire by default, GTK4 theme updates, HiDPI improvements, JPEG-XL image support within its image viewer and thumbnailer, and other enhancements within the Cinnamon desktop environment.

With Linux Mint 22.x, Linux Mint will be following Ubuntu 24.04's Hardware Enablement (HWE) upgrades to the Linux kernel and other packages for keeping up with better hardware support.Downloads and more details on today's Linux Mint 22 beta release via LinuxMint.com