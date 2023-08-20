Linux DRM Firmware Repo Established For Queuing New GPU Firmware

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 August 2023
The linux-firmware.git Git repository on the kernel.org Git repository has been the de facto location for collecting all of the microcode/firmware files needed by upstream Linux kernel drivers. The linux-firmware.git repository is the centralized repository for all firmware files, including the GPU/DRM graphics drivers. Now though a dedicated DRM firmware repository is being established as a staging area for new GPU firmware prior to being picked up by linux-firmware.git.

The DRM Firmware Repo on FreeDesktop.org GitLab is going to be the new staging repository for updated Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) firmware. So far the Intel and AMD Linux kernel graphics drivers appear committed to this new approach. The firmware files in this repository will in turn work their way to linux-firmware.git.

DRM firmware repo


This new DRM Firmware Repo effort is just getting off the ground now but for those interested in this future Git repository of updated firmware files will be able to find them via gitlab.freedesktop.org/drm/firmware. Besides AMD and Intel it will be interesting to see if other Linux driver vendors get on-board with it like NVIDIA and their signed microcode files / GSP firmware.
