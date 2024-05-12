Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Another AMD Zen 5 PCI ID Squeezing Into Linux 6.9
As part of the many AMD (and Intel) changes in Linux 6.9 there is continued enablement around upcoming Zen 5 mobile/desktop/server processors. Beyond the feature material back during the Linux 6.9 merge window, there's been a follow-up patch adding More AMD Zen 5 model IDs as part of Family 1Ah (Family 26). Now on this potential last day of the Linux 6.9 cycle, another patch has been sent in via x86/urgent for adding a PCI ID belonging to some Family 26 Zen 5 CPUs.
The newest patch is adding the 0x12bb PCI ID that is present for AMD Family 1Ah Model 70h series processors. The patch message simply notes:
"Add the new PCI Device IDs to the MISC IDs list to support new generation of AMD 1Ah family 70h Models of processors."
That additional AMD Zen 5 PCI ID patch was sent in as part of this morning's x86/urgent for v6.9. There is a second patch too and that is a common fix for the AMD topology code rework that is new to Linux 6.9. That x86 AMD topology fix is for ensuring the last level cache ID is properly set for all cases.
It's looking like Linux ~6.9 is hopefully in good shape as a baseline for upcoming AMD Zen 5 processors at least as far as critical support is concerned. There are other features still to land like Bus Lock Trap and PCIe TPH support but with trying to get these IDs in order ahead of Linux 6.9 stable is hopefully a good sign that at least all the basic Zen 5 support is working on this kernel.