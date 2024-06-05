Mesa 24.1.1 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 June 2024
For those typically waiting until the first point release of a new Mesa3D driver series before upgrading, today it's your chance to upgrade! Mesa 24.1.1 is now available with the first round of Mesa 24.1 fixes to the prominent OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. Coincidentally the bi-weekly release times nicely for the Phoronix 20th birthday today as a nice present with our love for the open-source Linux graphics stack.

Mesa 24.1.1 changes include items such as several Raspberry Pi 5 fixes for the Broadcom V3D OpenGL / V3DV Vulkan drivers, fixing a Zink build failure on Android, a few Rusticl fixes for Nouveau use, RDNA 3.5 refresh fixes for RADV, the Intel ANV Vulkan driver now enables emulated ASTC compression support on Android, and various other Intel and Radeon driver fixes in particular. There are also a few fixes to common code, Panfrost, the Broadcom compiler, and other bits tidied up.

The full list of changes and downloads for the Mesa 24.1.1 bi-weekly point release via the mailing list announcement. Mesa 24.2 meanwhile should be out in August as the next quarterly feature release to this set of open-source user-space graphics driver components.
