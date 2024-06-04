Fedora Moves Ahead In Replacing Redis With Valkey

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 June 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FEDORA
Back in April I noted that Fedora was considering replacing Redis with Valkey given the upstream Redis software licensing changes. At yesterday's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) they have now signed off on replacing Redis with Valkey.

Valkey is a Redis fork started by the Linux Foundation back in March following Redis moving to a dual source-available licensing policy for future releases. Valkey is maintaining a BSD 3-clause license for this fork from Redis 7.2.4. Valkey under the Linux Foundation stewardship is being backed by Amazon/AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Snap, and other large organizations.

Valkey logo


After weeks of debate and testing of new Valkey RPM packages, Fedora's FESCo has now approved replacing Redis with Valkey. Beginning with Fedora 41, Redis will be replaced by Valkey. A "valkey-compat" compatibility package will make it largely transparent for Fedora users currently relying on Redis. The Valkey systemd units will also have aliases to ease the migration from Redis to Valkey.

Those wishing to learn more about the Valkey in-memory data store fork of Redis can do so at the project site via Valkey.io.
