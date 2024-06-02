AMD Roadmaps Instinct MI325X Accelerator For Q4, Instinct MI350 In 2025

At Computex 2024, AMD confirmed the Instinct MI325X will be released in Q4'2024 as the successor to the MI300X accelerator. Next year will be the AMD Instinct MI350 series based on the new CFNA 4 architecture. AMD is committing to an annual Instinct accelerator roadmap moving forward as they further up their AI game.AMD's Instinct MI325X accelerator will feature 288GB of HBM3E memory with 6TB/s of memory bandwidth. The MI325X continues to rely on the CDNA 3 architecture. AMD is talking up 1.3x better compute performance than the competition for the Instinct MI325X.With the AMD Instinct MI350 series in 2025, AMD is aiming for up to a 35x increase in AI inference performance over current Instinct MI300 series hardware. AMD CDNA 4 is promising big gains over CDNA 3 but in the advanced briefings around their Instinct plans they were light on not revealing too many architectural details.

Meanwhile in 2026, AMD will introduce the Instinct MI400 series built atop the CDNA "Next" architecture.AMD is committing to an annual roadmap for the Instinct accelerators as it ramps up competition against NVIDIA while also concurrently working on more software improvements too for ROCm and related software components.