KDE Is Soliciting Ideas For Their Goals To Pursue Over The Next 2~3 Years
Back in 2022 the KDE project laid out new goals to improve accessibility, develop more environmentally sustainable software, and automate more processes for easing the development of KDE. These overarching KDE Goals are refined every 2~3 years and they are now soliciting ideas from the community for what they should focus on ahead.
With KDE making strides on accessibility, making their software more sustainable, and automating more of their internal processes, they are now determining what their next set of broad challenges should incorporate.
KDE's Lydia Pintscher has published the request for feedback on what KDE should focus on over the next 2~3 years. Via the KDE Phabricator, ideas can be submitted over the next month. The selected goals they will focus on over the next few years will be announced at their Akademy conference in September.
Those interested in sharing their ideas about future KDE Goals can learn more details on the submission process via this blog post.
