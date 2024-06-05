KDE Is Soliciting Ideas For Their Goals To Pursue Over The Next 2~3 Years

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 5 June 2024 at 09:25 AM EDT. 9 Comments
KDE
Back in 2022 the KDE project laid out new goals to improve accessibility, develop more environmentally sustainable software, and automate more processes for easing the development of KDE. These overarching KDE Goals are refined every 2~3 years and they are now soliciting ideas from the community for what they should focus on ahead.

With KDE making strides on accessibility, making their software more sustainable, and automating more of their internal processes, they are now determining what their next set of broad challenges should incorporate.

KDE Plasma 6 desktop


KDE's Lydia Pintscher has published the request for feedback on what KDE should focus on over the next 2~3 years. Via the KDE Phabricator, ideas can be submitted over the next month. The selected goals they will focus on over the next few years will be announced at their Akademy conference in September.

Those interested in sharing their ideas about future KDE Goals can learn more details on the submission process via this blog post.
9 Comments
Related News
Kdenlive 24.05 Brings Multi-Format Rendering, Automatic Subtitle Translations
KDE Launches "Opt Green" Initiative For Sustainable Software & Hardware
KDE Landed Many Last Minute Features Ahead Of The Plasma 6.1 Beta
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support
KDE Apps Improving Experience When Running Outside Of Plasma
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default