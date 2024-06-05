"Honeykrisp" Is A New Vulkan Driver For Apple M1 On Linux - Derived From The NVK Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 5 June 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT. 5 Comments
APPLE
While the Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver for OpenGL support with Apple Silicon on Linux has been maturing nicely and is quite capable these days, the Vulkan support hasn't been coming together as quick or for as long. But a new Apple Silicon Vulkan driver was recently started by Asahi Linux / Mesa developers and is looking positive for being able to become a compliant Vulkan 1.3 driver for the Apple M1 on Linux.

Alyssa Rosenzweig has spent the last month working on "Honeykrisp" as a new Mesa Vulkan driver for Apple Silicon that isn't yet upstreamed into Mesa. Interestingly, Honeykrisp started out as a fork of the open-source Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan driver. No, Apple Silicon isn't secretly using NVIDIA graphics IP or anything like that but with a lot of boilerplate code to Mesa Vulkan drivers, Rosenzweig started from there... Rather than starting from scratch, the Honeykrisp driver forked from NVK and began removing NVIDIA specific elements while tieing into the Apple Silicon hardware and the in-development Apple Silicon Rust-written DRM kernel driver.

In one month of daily hacking, Alyssa has gotten the Honeykrisp driver to pass the Vulkan 1.3 conformance test suite (CTS) that is needed for it to become a conformant Vulkan API implementation.

The Honeykrisp Vulkan driver for Apple hardware isn't yet upstreamed to Mesa but for now can be found via Alyssa's development tree.

Honeykrisp initial commit


See this blog post for more details on the effort. Moving forward the plan is to implement more features needed for DXVK and VKD3D-Proton. Eventually the hope is to get to the point of being able to enjoy nice Windows games on Apple Silicon using Wine / Steam Play and an x86 emulator.
5 Comments
Related News
Apple Announces The M4 Chip With Up To 10 CPU Cores
OpenGL 4.6 + OpenGL ES 3.2 Achieved On Apple M1 With Linux Driver
Asahi Linux Has Been Making Progress On Apple HDMI, EAS & GPU Features
Apple Announces The M3 / M3 Pro / M3 Max
Asahi Linux's Apple M1/M2 Gallium3D Driver Now OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformant
Apple Studio Display Linux Driver Published To Control The Backlight
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support