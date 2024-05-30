Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations

The Rust-written Servo web engine as a reminder was started as a Mozilla project but then abandoned and now developed by multiple organizations as part of Linux Foundation Europe. The Servo project has put out a new status update that highlights the work accomplished in recent weeks.

More CSS features can be found in the newest Servo nightly builds. There is now support for the "ch" and "ic" font-relative units, support for border-collapse, start / end / space-evenly for align-content and justify-content, and numerous other CSS features.

There's also been work to make Servo's event loop comply within the HTML specifications. Plus there is more work on floating tables, empty list items, and other web features. Servo has also been working on their font system rework to reduce memory consumption (around 40MB less when loading Servo.org as an example).

Servoshell, Servo Project screenshot


The basic Servoshell also continues to be enhanced as its very rudimentary web browser. Servo also now supports the SpiderMonkey JIT on 64-bit builds and Servo for Android can also build on AArch64.

The Servo project is currently receiving $1630 USD per month in recurring donations. That's of their $10k goal... Servo can still use much more individual and corporate support. Servo funds are spent transparently and with their monthly donations they are hoping to use some of these funds in order to provide a dedicated continuous integration (CI) server.

More details on the recent Servo web engine progress via Servo.org.
