AMD ROCm 6.1.2 Released With Fixes & Optimizations

ROCm 6.1.2 is out today as the newest update to AMD's open-source GPU compute stack for Linux systems and with growing support for Windows Subsystem for Linux.Being a point release, ROCm 6.1.2 is mostly focused on providing various fixes and optimizations. Arguably most significant is having preview support for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS point release with both the Linux 5.15 GA kernel and the Linux 6.8 HWE kernel. Ubuntu 22.04.5 is working its way toward release in August while this pre-release support at least should see that ROCm is playing nicely on a more up-to-date hardware enablement stack. Nice seeing them getting this pre-release support in now compared to their historical trend of not supporting new ROCm / Radeon Software for Linux drivers until after the fact.

AMD ROCm 6.1.2 also brings new additions to the AMD SMI utility, rocBLAS has seen some operations better tuned for CDNA3 hardware, rocDecode now supports FFmpeg 5.x, and a variety of other smaller changes.Downloads and more details on the AMD ROCm 6.1.2 point release can be found via GitHub