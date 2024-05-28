Linux cpupower Tool Fix Coming For AMD Zen 5 CPUs
Sent out today as a fix for the Linux kernel's in-tree "cpupower" utility is properly handling P-State frequency reporting for upcoming AMD Zen 5 processors.
The Linux cpupower utility lives within the kernel's source tree and is used for displaying processor power related values. It turns out the existing cpupower utility isn't properly calibrated for Zen 5 (Family 1Ah) with some differing static values and other changes compared to the existing AMD processor support within cpupower.
As the sole patch of today's cpupower pull request for the Linux 6.10 kernel -- and may be back-ported to existing stable kernels -- is fixing cpupower so it can correctly report the P-State frequency information on AMD Zen 5 (Family 1Ah) processors. So just an important little tid-bit of news should you be a cpupower fan and will be using it with the upcoming generation of AMD Ryzen / EPYC processors. Overall though it does appear that the AMD Zen 5 CPU support is largely in order already for Linux aside from a few lingering fixes coming about and any other yet to be announced features that may not yet be wired up.
