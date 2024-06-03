Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 June 2024 at 08:43 AM EDT. 9 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Linux Mint project is out with its monthly newsletter that highlights recent progress made on this Ubuntu (and Debian) derived, desktop-focused Linux distribution. In May they worked out enhancements to Linux Mint's software manager and also continued working on optimizing their package archive hosting.

Linuxn Mint's "mintinstall" Software Manager has been seeing improvements. The Linux Mint Software Manager is loading faster than before and it also now disables unverified Flatpaks by default. The manager also displays a warning so the user is aware of the security risks in using unverified Flatpaks if so desired.

Linux Mint Unverified Flatpaks option


When allowing unverified Flatpaks, the Software Manager clearly marks those Flatpaks that are unverified too.

Linux Mint also continues making progress on its repository hosting. Linux Mint has been testing the Fastly CDN for faster and more reliable repository access and that's been going well. They have begun using Datadog for data monitoring around their repository.

More details on these matters via the Linux Mint monthly update.
9 Comments
Related News
Yocto 5.0 LTS Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Boeing Joins The Project
AlmaLinux 8.10 Released With Support Re-Enabled For Some Older Hardware
Alpine Linux 3.20 Released With Initial 64-bit RISC-V Support
Manjaro 24.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.9 & The Latest Desktops
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released For RHEL 9.4 Derived Distribution
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support
XZ 5.6.2 Released With The Frightening Backdoor Removed