Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default

The Linux Mint project is out with its monthly newsletter that highlights recent progress made on this Ubuntu (and Debian) derived, desktop-focused Linux distribution. In May they worked out enhancements to Linux Mint's software manager and also continued working on optimizing their package archive hosting.Linuxn Mint's "mintinstall" Software Manager has been seeing improvements. The Linux Mint Software Manager is loading faster than before and it also now disables unverified Flatpaks by default. The manager also displays a warning so the user is aware of the security risks in using unverified Flatpaks if so desired.

When allowing unverified Flatpaks, the Software Manager clearly marks those Flatpaks that are unverified too.Linux Mint also continues making progress on its repository hosting. Linux Mint has been testing the Fastly CDN for faster and more reliable repository access and that's been going well. They have begun using Datadog for data monitoring around their repository.More details on these matters via the Linux Mint monthly update