Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Canonical today released their real-time kernel build for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The new real-time kernel is based on the Linux 6.8 kernel like Ubuntu 24.04 itself but with all of the "PREEMPT_RT" patches applied for those needing real-time computing requirements. The Ubuntu 24.04 LTS real-time kernel build is available for x86_64 and AArch64 architectures.
Real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is available via Ubuntu Pro, the enterprise/subscription service offered by Canonical. Ubuntu Pro is also free for personal use or small-scale commercial use up to five systems. The real-time kernel isn't otherwise available outside of the Ubuntu Pro context.
More details on the real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support via Ubuntu.com.
Meanwhile the real-time "PREEMPT_RT" patches continue working their way toward the mainline kernel... The threaded/atomic console printing support remains the main blocker that is still ongoing. Hopefully we'll see real-time support finally mainlined in 2024 after this effort dragging out for years. Stay tuned to see how it plays out over the next few kernel cycles in hopefully seeing real-time Linux cross the finish line.