Blender 4.2 LTS Beta Brings Open Image Denoise On AMD GPUs, GPU Compositing

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 June 2024 at 02:24 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The beta process has begun for the Blender 4.2 open-source 3D modeling software. Making Blender 4.2 all the more significant is that it's a Long Term Support (LTS) release for this widely-used program by 3D artists across platforms.

Blender 4.2 has entered its beta period that also makes it now into feature freeze. It's bug fixing only now while the Blender 4.2 release candidate will be out in early July. The hope is to have Blender 4.2 LTS released on 16 July.

Blender 4.2 beta splash screen


There are many changes to find with Blender 4.2 including:

- Compositing for fine renders can now be GPU accelerated! The option is available via settings and whether using CPU or GPU render compositing should yield the same results with minimal variation. The new GPU compositor option is within the "Performance" settings panel.

- The render compositor has also been rewritten for improving performance -- as much as "several times faster than before". These improvements are for the CPU-based compositor.

- Faster performance for "undo" operations thanks to implicit sharing.

- Intel GPU rendering with the Cycles engine now supports host memory fallback.

- Open Image Denoise is now GPU-accelerated on AMD GPUs on Windows and Linux.

- Improved hair rendering.

- EEVEE now uses screen-sapce ray-tracing for every BSDF.

- The Sample UV Surface node is now 10~20x faster on large meshes.

- Blender's text editor now has support for GLSL syntax highlighting.

- Blender's rendering code now has support for the Khronos PBR Neutral view transform.

More details on the Blender 4.2 changes can be found via the in-progress release notes. Those wanting to try out the Blender 4.2 beta builds can download them from builder.blender.org. Fresh Blender benchmarks coming up in July.
2 Comments
Related News
Autodafe 1.0 Released For Freeing Projects Of Autotools
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
XZ 5.6.2 Released With The Frightening Backdoor Removed
Linux Foundation Launches The High Performance Software Foundation
Rustls Can Now Work With Nginx Via New OpenSSL Compatibility Layer
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Linux Mint Disabling Unverified Flatpaks By Default
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop