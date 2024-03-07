Etnaviv Preps For Vivante PCI Device Support, Changes For Mesa's Teflon NPU Handling
The Etnaviv DRM kernel driver providing reverse-engineered support for Vivante graphics and NPU IP has sent out their latest feature changes to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.9 merge window.
Notable this cycle is the Etnaviv driver making preparations for PCI device support. That's been part of a nearly year long effort of Loongson working to add the PCI device support rather than just supporting Vivante graphics IP embedded into SoCs.
The other notable change are some kernel driver alterations for dealing with the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP support to work with the Teflon user-space implementation. The reverse-engineered NPU support has been making great progress with good performance and the code was upstreamed for Mesa 24.1. With the Linux 6.9 changes the mainline kernel driver should be playing nicely.
More details on the Etnaviv driver changes for Linux 6.9 via this Git pull.
