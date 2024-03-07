Etnaviv Preps For Vivante PCI Device Support, Changes For Mesa's Teflon NPU Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 March 2024 at 06:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The Etnaviv DRM kernel driver providing reverse-engineered support for Vivante graphics and NPU IP has sent out their latest feature changes to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.9 merge window.

Notable this cycle is the Etnaviv driver making preparations for PCI device support. That's been part of a nearly year long effort of Loongson working to add the PCI device support rather than just supporting Vivante graphics IP embedded into SoCs.

The other notable change are some kernel driver alterations for dealing with the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP support to work with the Teflon user-space implementation. The reverse-engineered NPU support has been making great progress with good performance and the code was upstreamed for Mesa 24.1. With the Linux 6.9 changes the mainline kernel driver should be playing nicely.

More details on the Etnaviv driver changes for Linux 6.9 via this Git pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Libre-SoC Open-Source GPU/VPU Project Loses Key Funding
Casper Excalibur Laptops To See Better Linux Support With New Driver Proposal
A Linux Kernel API For Today's Complex RGB Devices Is Being Devised
Linux Still Working To Disable RNDIS Drivers In 2024
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve