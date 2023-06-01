Loongson Extending Etnaviv Driver For PCI Device Support
Chinese hardware vendor Loongson is working on extending the open-source, reverse-engineered Etnaviv Linux kernel graphics driver so it has PCI device support and in turn will work with their hardware based on the Vivante graphics IP.
Loongson's LS2K1000 and LS7A1000 have Vivante GC1000 graphics IP for its 2D/3D support and so Loongson developers have been workign to extend the Etnaviv driver to handle PCI device support, which previously hadn't been tackled by Etnaviv developers. The Etnaviv driver has supported a range of hardware with Vivante graphics while mostly focused on SoCs with the integrated graphics IP rather than exposed as a PCI device.
The latest Loongson patches working out the PCI support for the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver can be found on dri-devel.
Besides this kernel support for PCI device support, Loongson also has an open Mesa merge request for enabling the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver to work on the Loongson LS2K1000/LS7A1000.
7 Comments