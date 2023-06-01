Loongson Extending Etnaviv Driver For PCI Device Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 June 2023 at 08:18 AM EDT. 7 Comments
HARDWARE
Chinese hardware vendor Loongson is working on extending the open-source, reverse-engineered Etnaviv Linux kernel graphics driver so it has PCI device support and in turn will work with their hardware based on the Vivante graphics IP.

Loongson's LS2K1000 and LS7A1000 have Vivante GC1000 graphics IP for its 2D/3D support and so Loongson developers have been workign to extend the Etnaviv driver to handle PCI device support, which previously hadn't been tackled by Etnaviv developers. The Etnaviv driver has supported a range of hardware with Vivante graphics while mostly focused on SoCs with the integrated graphics IP rather than exposed as a PCI device.

LS2K1000


The latest Loongson patches working out the PCI support for the Etnaviv Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver can be found on dri-devel.

Besides this kernel support for PCI device support, Loongson also has an open Mesa merge request for enabling the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver to work on the Loongson LS2K1000/LS7A1000.
7 Comments
Related News
Purism Librem Server v2 Announced: $2999 USD For A 9th Gen Core i3 With 16GB RAM
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
AI Processing Unit "APU" Driver For Linux DRM Is Among The Latest Accelerator Drivers
TOP500 List Updated With Frontier Remaining At The Top
OnLogic Taps Intel Raptor Lake For 1U Axial AC101 Edge Server
Loongson Begins Posting Linux Patches For 3A6000 Series CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
AMD Posts QDMA Linux Driver For Review