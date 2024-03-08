Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window opening this weekend or next depending upon how the v6.8 cycle plays out this weekend, Christian Brauner submitted a "vfs ntfs" pull request that nukes the old NTFS driver. He argues for its removal as:
"This removes the old ntfs driver. The new ntfs3 driver is a full replacement that was merged over two years ago. We've went through various userspace and either they use ntfs3 or they use the fuse version of ntfs and thus build neither ntfs nor ntfs3. I think that's a clear sign that we should risk removing the legacy ntfs driver.
...
It's unmaintained apart from various odd fixes as well. Worst case we have to reintroduce it if someone really has a valid dependency on it. But it's worth trying to see whether we can remove it."
Removing this legacy NTFS kernel driver lightens the Linux source tree by 29,303 lines.