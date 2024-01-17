DRM Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing For Linux 6.9
While the Linux v6.8 kernel merge window isn't even over yet and that kernel not debuting until March, a few days ago the first drm-misc-next pull request was submitted to DRM-Next to begin queuing the open-source graphics/display driver changes that will ultimately be targeting the Linux 6.9 kernel.
Due to being just the start of assembling patches for Linux 6.9 and just past the holiday season, this initial drm-misc-next pull isn't too exciting. But it does add some new display panel support, various DRM core code clean-ups, a couple Nouveau driver fixes, fixes for buffer object handling with the Qualcomm QAIC accelerator driver, a few Raspberry Pi VC4 driver fixes, and some other mostly mundane work at this stage.
See this pull for the initial bits of code starting to build up in the Direct Rendering Manager area for the Linux 6.9 kernel. Expect more exciting kernel graphics driver changes to begin being published over the next few weeks for Linux 6.9, which in turn will debut as stable this summer.
Add A Comment