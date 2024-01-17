DRM Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing For Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 January 2024 at 06:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
While the Linux v6.8 kernel merge window isn't even over yet and that kernel not debuting until March, a few days ago the first drm-misc-next pull request was submitted to DRM-Next to begin queuing the open-source graphics/display driver changes that will ultimately be targeting the Linux 6.9 kernel.

Due to being just the start of assembling patches for Linux 6.9 and just past the holiday season, this initial drm-misc-next pull isn't too exciting. But it does add some new display panel support, various DRM core code clean-ups, a couple Nouveau driver fixes, fixes for buffer object handling with the Qualcomm QAIC accelerator driver, a few Raspberry Pi VC4 driver fixes, and some other mostly mundane work at this stage.

See this pull for the initial bits of code starting to build up in the Direct Rendering Manager area for the Linux 6.9 kernel. Expect more exciting kernel graphics driver changes to begin being published over the next few weeks for Linux 6.9, which in turn will debut as stable this summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux 6.8 Brings More Sound Hardware Support For Intel & AMD, Including The Steam Deck
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
AMD IOMMU Improvements & Apple M1 USB4/Thunderbolt DART Submitted For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code