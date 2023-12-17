Linux 6.7-rc6 Released: "Various Random Fixes All Over"
Linux 6.7-rc6 was released today while the final release of Linux 6.7 is likely to come New Year's weekend and complicating the opening of the Linux 6.8 merge window around the end-of-year holidays.
This week saw the release of the Linux 6.6.6 stable kernel although that's since been succeeded -- as of writing, Linux 6.6.7 is the latest stable upstream. When it comes to Linux 6.7 development, Linux 6.7-rc6 brings another week's worth of bug/regression fixes.
Linus Torvalds wrote in tonight's 6.7-rc6 announcement:
"Hmm. Nothing really stands out for this rc, which is all good. The diffstat looks mostly nice and flat (which tends just to be a sign of "small changes spread out"), with the exception of a couple of random drivers that just had a bit more churn than others (mellanox and intel iavf ethernet driver).
...
But realistically, despite those few blips on the diffstat, most of this ends up just being various random fixes all over. Filesystems are maybe showing up more than usual (smb client and server, btrfs, bcachefs and fuse), and we've got some tracing, mm and selftest updates, but the bulk of it all is still (as usual) various random driver fixes.
Shortlog appended. Please do give this a test in between the last-minute xmas shopping or whatever else is going on ..."
Linux 6.7 brings many shiny new features for ending out 2023 from the experimental Bcachefs file-system to new open-source driver capabilities like Nouveau supporting NVIDIA GSP firmware, and other preparations for next-generation hardware from the major IHVs.
If all goes well Linux 6.7 stable will be out two weeks from today, on New Year's Eve.
Add A Comment