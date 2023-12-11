Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 December 2023 at 06:36 AM EST. 8 Comments
Following a bumpy weekend due to the EXT4 data corruption bug, Linux 6.6.6 is out with just a sole change for dealing with another headache: WiFi regressions.

Linux 6.6.6 is out and its only change over Linux 6.6.5 released just a few days ago is reverting the patch "wifi: cfg80211: fix CQM for non-range use." That patch ended up regressing Linux wireless support with deadlocks in the IWD wireless daemon hangs on shutdown, and related issues with user-space network managers breaking.

Linux 6.6.6 tagged


This issue was happening on Linux 6.6 with just the aforementioned patch being back-ported there and missing a crucial element found in the Linux 6.7 Git kernel where this problem doesn't occur. So for the moment the best solution was just dropping that patch in question.

So as such Linux 6.6.6 is out there as the "666" kernel to help those with WiFi regressions. Linux 6.1.67 was also released today with that lone change.
