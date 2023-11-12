Linux 6.7 USB/Thunderbolt Adds DP Alt Mode 2.1 Support, Intel LJCA

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 November 2023 at 08:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The USB/Thunderbolt subsystem udpates were merged a few days ago for Linux 6.7. As Greg Kroah-Hartman put it in the pull request, "nothing really major in here, just lots of constant development for new hardware."

Among the new support with Linux 6.7 is adding the necessary bits to the USB Type-C driver for handling DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support. This DP Alt Mode 2.1 support over Type-C has been plumbed into the Type-C driver as well as the necessary bits being added to the cros_ec_typec driver used by Google Chromebooks as well as the Intel PMC MUX driver for being able to configure DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 setups.

USB connections


The other notable addition on the USB side this kernel cycle is adding Intel La Jolla Cove Adapter (LJCA) drivers. The Intel La Jolla Cove Adapter drivers are used as part of the Intel Vision Sensing Controller functionality.

Other new bits include IPQ5018, RK3588, Realtek DHC RTD SoC, and SDX75 hardware support in the DWC3 driver. The DWC3 Xilinx driver code has also added reset controller support.

More details on all of the USB/Thunderbolt feature changes for Linux 6.7 via the USB pull. The Linux 6.7 merge window ends today with the release of Linux 6.7-rc1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Atom ISP Camera Driver Continues Being Cleaned Up In The Linux Kernel
TUXEDO Computers Launches Zen 4 Linux Laptop With 32GB RAM & 3K Display
Dell & Lenovo Keyboard Quirks Addressed In Linux 6.7
ASUS Screenpad Support, More MSI Laptops & Intel IFS Gen2 Changes In Linux 6.7
Linux Can Now Natively Handle CXL Link Protocol Errors, Fixes For Next-Gen VH Topologies
AMD-Pensando Elba SoC & A Massive RISC-V 64-Core Chip Supported In Linux 6.7
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
OpenZFS Lands Sync Parallelism To Drive Big Gains For Write Performance Scalability
KDE Plasma 6.0 Alpha Released With KDE Frameworks 6 & KDE Gear Updates Too