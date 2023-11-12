Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.7 USB/Thunderbolt Adds DP Alt Mode 2.1 Support, Intel LJCA
Among the new support with Linux 6.7 is adding the necessary bits to the USB Type-C driver for handling DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 support. This DP Alt Mode 2.1 support over Type-C has been plumbed into the Type-C driver as well as the necessary bits being added to the cros_ec_typec driver used by Google Chromebooks as well as the Intel PMC MUX driver for being able to configure DisplayPort Alternate Mode 2.1 setups.
The other notable addition on the USB side this kernel cycle is adding Intel La Jolla Cove Adapter (LJCA) drivers. The Intel La Jolla Cove Adapter drivers are used as part of the Intel Vision Sensing Controller functionality.
Other new bits include IPQ5018, RK3588, Realtek DHC RTD SoC, and SDX75 hardware support in the DWC3 driver. The DWC3 Xilinx driver code has also added reset controller support.
More details on all of the USB/Thunderbolt feature changes for Linux 6.7 via the USB pull. The Linux 6.7 merge window ends today with the release of Linux 6.7-rc1.