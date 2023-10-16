Intel La Jolla Cove Adapter "LJCA" Drivers Coming With Linux 6.7

The USB I2C / SPI / GPIO drivers for Intel's La Jolla Cove Adapter (LCJA) are set to be mainlined with the upcoming Linux 6.7 kernel merge window opening at the end of the month.

At the beginning of the year Intel engineers posted La Jolla Cove Adapter (LJCA) driver patches as part of the Intel Vision Sensing Controller (IVSC). These drivers were previously available on GitHub as part of the Intel Vision Sensing Controller support but now are being upstreamed to the mainline kernel.

Intel La Jolla Cove patches queued


As of last week the Intel LJCA driver code has been queued up into Greg KH's usb-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.7 merge window. Thus moving forward IVSC users will be able to enjoy the mainline drivers rather than continuing to build out-of-tree DKMS modules for support.
