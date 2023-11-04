New AMD & Intel Sound Support Ready For Playback In Linux 6.7

The Linux 6.7 sound subsystem changes submitted this week by maintainer Takashi Iwai include support for a number of new audio devices/platforms.On the Intel side there is a lot of AVS additions including rt5514 machine board support, new entries for Arrow Lake systems, the Sound Open Firmware RT5682 now supports HDMI-in capture on Raptor Lake as well as for Meteor Lake with non-I2S codec boards, CS42L43 codec support with the Intel SOF driver, and various other additions. A number of quirks were also added for different laptops.On the AMD side there is support for platforms with the ES83xx codec, support for the AMD Audio Co-Processor 6.3 and 7.0 IP (next-gen APUs / RDNA3.5 parts for 7.0 IP?), and more.

"Support for AMD platforms with es83xx, AMD ACP 6.3 and 7.0, Awinc AT87390 and AW88399, many Intel platforms, many Mediatek platforms, Qualcomm SM6115 and SC7180 platforms, Richtek RTQ9128 and Texas Instruments TAS575x"