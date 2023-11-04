Linux 6.7 Boasts Some Scheduler Improvements & Intel IBRS Mitigation Change

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 November 2023 at 09:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.6 saw EEVDF merged and Intel hybrid cluster scheduling re-introduced. The core scheduler improvements merged this past week for the in-development Linux 6.7 isn't quite as exciting but still there are some healthy scheduler improvements this round.

The pull request submitted by Ingo Molnar at the start of the Linux 6.7 merge window brings fair scheduler improvements, NUMA scheduling improvements, energy scheduling improvements, real-time (RT) scheduling improvements, scheduler scalability improvements, and core scheduler infrastructure work. This round isn't quite as exciting as the major items introduced with Linux 6.6 but overall there are a lot of low-level scheduling enhancements that were merged this week.

Among the particulars are scanning cluster before scanning the last-level cache in the wake-up path as part of the cluster scheduler (should benefit some ARM64 platforms), several NUMA scheduler fixes from Linutronix, on x86 disabling Intel IBRS when a CPU is offline to improve the single-threaded performance, micro-optimizing the PSI code, and various debugging enhancements.

Intel IBRS impact


The change to disable Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation (IBRS) when CPU is offline is yielding some nice performance improvements and there is also a new "ibrs_off" module parameter to force-disable IBRS.

More details on the main set of scheduler enhancements for Linux 6.7 via the pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Reducing The Roles For Some Insecure/Obsolete Crypto Algorithms
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Sysctl With Linux 6.7 Continues Work To Remove Kernel Bloat
Linux 6.7 GPU Drivers: Intel Meteor Lake Stable & AMD Works On Upcoming Hardware
FSCRYPT In Linux 6.7 More Adaptable For Inline Encryption Hardware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7