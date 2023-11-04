Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.7 Boasts Some Scheduler Improvements & Intel IBRS Mitigation Change
The pull request submitted by Ingo Molnar at the start of the Linux 6.7 merge window brings fair scheduler improvements, NUMA scheduling improvements, energy scheduling improvements, real-time (RT) scheduling improvements, scheduler scalability improvements, and core scheduler infrastructure work. This round isn't quite as exciting as the major items introduced with Linux 6.6 but overall there are a lot of low-level scheduling enhancements that were merged this week.
Among the particulars are scanning cluster before scanning the last-level cache in the wake-up path as part of the cluster scheduler (should benefit some ARM64 platforms), several NUMA scheduler fixes from Linutronix, on x86 disabling Intel IBRS when a CPU is offline to improve the single-threaded performance, micro-optimizing the PSI code, and various debugging enhancements.
The change to disable Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation (IBRS) when CPU is offline is yielding some nice performance improvements and there is also a new "ibrs_off" module parameter to force-disable IBRS.
More details on the main set of scheduler enhancements for Linux 6.7 via the pull.