Linux 6.4-rc6 Released: The Kernel Appears To Be In Good Shape
Linus Torvalds announced the release this afternoon of the Linux 6.4-rc6 kernel. The Linux 6.4 cycle continues going smoothly which means we could see the stable release potentially debut in two weeks.
The Linux 6.4 cycle has been running smoothly and it remained that way in the past week leading up to today's 6.4-rc6 debut. Linus Torvalds commented in the 6.4-rc6 release announcement:
"I don't think we've had anything hugely interesting happen the last week, and the whole 6.4 release really does feel like it's going fairly smoothly. Knock wood, famous last words, you know the drill.
The diffstat and the commit logs all looks fairly normal. We've got perhaps a bit more filesystem changes than usual, mostly due to some xfs fixes. But even that looks larger than it is - it's mostly due to code movement, not because of any fundamentally big changes per se.
There's some architecture fixes too, but most of that is just arm64 dts files.
And the bulk of things is driver updates, with gpu and networking being most noticeable. As is tradition. We have some other networking changes outside of drivers too."
See my Linux 6.4 feature overview for a look at all of the changes for this kernel that should release as stable on 25 June barring any last-minute surprises from coming up that would disrupt an on-time release that would otherwise push it back to a 2 July release date.
