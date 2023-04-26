Intel Sierra Forest EDAC Lands In Linux 6.4, AMD's EDAC Driver Aims For GPUs

The Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) device driver updates have been submitted for the Linux 6.4 merge window.

Notable with the Linux 6.4 EDAC updates is Intel Sierra Forest support. Interesting with that Sierra Forest EDAC support around memory problems is confirmation that Sierra Forest CPUs will take the same code path as setup for Granite Rapids. With the Sierra Forest memory controller being similar to Granite Rapids, which sports 12 channels of DDR5 memory, confirms that next year's all E-core server processors should too have twelve channel memory.

Sierra Forest slide


On the opposite side of the table, the amd64_edac driver used for AMD hardware is being split between legacy and SMCA systems. SMCA in this context is the Scalable Machine Check Architecture. With the modernized AMD EDAC driver they are working on supporting more hardware to ultimately allow it to also work with AMD GPU products and more.

See the EDAC pull request for all the details on the subsystem changes for Linux 6.4.
