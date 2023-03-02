Many KVM Updates Land In Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 2 March 2023 at 06:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
A lot of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) updates were merged for the Linux 6.3 cycle to further enhance the open-source virtualization stack.

There were many changes across the board in KVM affecting the different CPU architectures with Linux 6.3. For those wondering about these KVM happenings the highlights for v6.3 include:

- KVM on x86/x86_64 has various AVIC and APICv bug fixes.

- Intel's new fast REP string features are now exposed under KVM: fast zero-length REP MOVSB, fast short REP STOSB, and fast short REP {CMPSB,SCASB}.

- PEBS (Precise Event Based Sampling) support for Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors as well as future processors.

- Support for Microsoft Hyper-V extended hypercalls.

- Hyper-V invariant TSC control support.

- SBI PMU extension support for guests on RISC-V.

- KVM on ARM now provides a virtual cache topology to the guest to help avoid inconsistencies in migration on heterogeneous systems.

- Preparations toward being able to support nested virtualization on ARM with KVM.

More details on all of the KVM feature changes for Linux 6.3 via this pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel-Led Cloud Hypervisor 30 Released With CLI Changes To Reduce The Binary Size
Microsoft Hyper-V Nested Hypervisor Support Comes For Linux 6.3
Linux Patches Improve KVM Guest Performance For Hosts Under Memory Pressure
LoongArch Linux Patches Enable KVM Virtualization
libvirt 9.0 Released For Latest Linux Virtualization API
Cloud Hypervisor 29 Released With Better Live Migration, Combined MSHV+KVM Binaries
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards