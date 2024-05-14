Arm Mali/Immortalis GPU Driver, New AMD Graphics IP & Lunar Lake Display In Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 May 2024
The big batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel graphics/display driver updates for the Linux 6.10 merge window were sent out today that includes the new "Panthor" driver for newer ARM Mali/Immortalis graphics processors and the usual hearty assortment of Intel and AMD graphics driver changes.

The new driver this cycle is the Panthor DRM driver for supporting newer Arm Mali GPUs that reliy on the firmware-based Command Stream Frontend (CSF). The new Arm Mali/Immortalis graphics are now supported by the Linux 6.10 Panthor driver and go along with the Mesa code for user-space support.

Linux 6.10 DRM updates also include many Intel changes such as Adaptive Sync SDP support, Intel A580E and A750E PCI graphics IDs added for those DG2/Alchemist parts, low latency hinting for boosting the GT frequency for compute workloads, initial display support for Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics, and other changes to the Xe and i915 drivers. The open-source Intel driver code continues with a lot of preparations for Xe2 / Lunar Lake as the next big hardware milestone.

Over on the AMDGPU driver side is SMU 14.0.1 and 14.0.2 IP support, reporting VCN block activity via sysfs, RDNA3+ fixes, initial support for mapping kernel queues via the MES scheduler, fixing vRAM accounting, various AMDKFD compute driver enhancements, and other changes like FreeSync fixes.

The DRM code also brings better placement for TTM buffer objects in idle/busy handling, the initial DRM panic handler, the Qualcomm MSM driver now supports the Snapdragon X Elite platform, and other changes.

See the DRM pull request for the lengthy list of patches going into Linux 6.10.
