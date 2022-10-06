Linux 6.1 Brings New Sound Drivers For AMD & Apple

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 October 2022 at 05:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai on Wednesday submitted all of the sound driver updates for Linux 6.1.

There is a lot of new sound hardware support with Linux 6.1, including for AMD devices, early sound support for Apple Silicon with the M1 and M2, improvements to existing Intel hardware support, and a lot of mobile hardware work.

Highlights for the sound changes in Linux 6.1 include:

- Support for AMD Rembrandt with the Sound Open Firmware code, complementing the existing AMD Cezanne platform support in SOF. Great seeing AMD continuing to embrace SOF, presumably as part of their Chromebook play.

- AMD's Pink Sardine Audio Co-Processor 6.2 (ACP 6.2) is now supported. This Pink Sardine audio driver appeared back in August and is now being mainlined. It's not clear what Pink Sardine correlates to on AMD's roadmap but may be for the "Phoenix" mobile APUs or perhaps the Mendocino budget APUs.

- The new "SOC_APPLE_MCA" driver for enabling the ASoC platform driver for MCA peripherals found with Apple Silicon SoCs. This Apple Silicon sound driver was started by the Asahi Linux developers and successfully tested with both the Apple M1 and M2 hardware.

- Improvements to the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) IPC4 code.

- Mediatek MT8186 audio support.

- Support for the NXP i.MX8ULP DSPs.

- Qualcomm SC8280XP / SM8250 / SM8450 support.

More details on these sound changes, which have already been merged, via the pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Google Releases AOM-AV1 3.5 With More Speedups & Memory Optimizations
GStreamer Now Able To Ship Rust-Written Plugins
FLAC 1.4 Released With AArch64 Optimizations, Faster x86_64 FMA
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
FFmpeg Begins Integrating Intel oneVPL Support
IPFS Supported In FFmpeg 5.1, IPFS Devs Envision Support In More Open-Source Projects
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76's Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop To Make Use Of Iced Rust Toolkit Rather Than GTK
With AMD Zen 4, It's Surprisingly Not Worthwhile Disabling CPU Security Mitigations
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
Debian Chooses A Reasonable, Common Sense Solution To Dealing With Non-Free Firmware
Fedora Linux Disabling Mesa's H.264 / H.265 / VC1 VA-API Support Over Legal Concerns
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
Apple M1 Linux GPU DRM Driver Now Running GNOME, Various Apps