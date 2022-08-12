AMD Posts Linux Audio Driver For The "Pink Sardine"

The colorful fishy codenames are not over for AMD's Linux driver crew! While on the GPU side they have moved to IP block-by-block enablement strategy for their future GPUs, over on the audio co-processor side AMD posted a series of patches today under the "Pink Sardine" codename.

AMD posted a set of patches for enabling the audio co-processor (ACP) on the "Pink Sardine" APU. The ACP block is version 6.2.


This is our first time hearing of AMD's Pink Sardine. Previously AMD used the Green Sardine codename for their Ryzen 5000 "Cezanne" APU graphics work. Meanwhile Yellow Carp was their codename for the Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" enablement work on Linux prior to since dropping the codename practice on the GPU side to focus on their more modular enablement strategy that also makes it more difficult to decipher definitive hardware details across the various IP blocks.

Pink Sardine uses ACP v6.2 IP. ACP 6.x was introduced with Rembrandt.


The patch series simply refers to Pink Sardine as, "Pink Sardine platform is new APU series based on acp6.2 design."

With Linux 6.0 AMD introduced Raphael audio support, so Yellow Sardine isn't the desktop Ryzen 7000 series. It's possible that Yellow Sardine is an alternative codename for either the Ryzen 7000 "Phoenix" mobile APUs that have been rumored to succeed Rembrandt or it's also possibly an alternative codename for the upcoming Mendocino budget APUs, but Mendocino was already using the Sabrina codename. In any event, with due time we'll see what is the AMD Pink Sardine.
